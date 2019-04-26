Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera Reportedly Set For UFC 239

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera appears to be a lock for UFC 239.

O’Malley has been out of action due to a violation of the anti-doping policy. “Suga” was scheduled to take on Jose Quinonez at UFC 229 back in Oct. 2018. O’Malley was yanked from the card after being flagged following his drug test. He received a six-month sanction from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) after it was discovered that he ingested contaminated supplements. O’Malley is now eligible to compete again.

O’Malley vs. Vera Set For UFC 239

O’Malley has been hinting at a July return and for good reason. ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reports that O’Malley vs. Vera is on for UFC 239:

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera set for UFC 239 on July 6 in Las Vegas, according to sources. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 25, 2019

Vera is riding a three-fight winning streak. In that span, he has finished Wuliji Buren, Guido Cannetti, and Frankie Saenz. Vera hasn’t suffered a loss since Feb. 2018.

UFC 239 will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 6. Headlining the card will be a light heavyweight title clash between champion Jon Jones and Thiago Santos. The co-main event will also see championship action as women’s bantamweight title holder Amanda Nunes puts her gold on the line against Holly Holm.

What do you make of the reported Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera match-up?