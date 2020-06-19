Sean O’Malley Needs To Face Stiffer Competition Following UFC 250 According To Michael Bisping

Sean O’Malley had a highlight-reel knockout win over Eddie Wineland at UFC 250. But, for Michael Bisping, he says “Sugar” needs to face stiffer competition.

O’Malley is currently undefeated as a pro at 12-0 and 4-0 inside the Octagon. Yet, the 25-year-old has yet to face a ranked opponent which Bisping says needs to change. The surging star has called out Cody Garbrandt but says it’s unlikely that fight happens. For the former middleweight champ, he says the time has come for O’Malley to face ranked opponents and work his way up to a title shot.

“He’s a rising star for sure,” Bisping said on his Believe You Me podcast of Sean O’Malley (h/t BJPENN.com). “He’s gotta get a good jump up in competition next time I think cause he was talking afterwards. Hey, listen great performance. He’s talking a big game as he has to do, right? That’s how you get the headlines, that’s how you start getting towards the title fight. He also said that Henry Cejudo retired because of him as well. Again, it’s like I get it, I get it. He’s saying the right things and maybe. Maybe he could go out there and smoke Cejudo.”

Sean O’Malley barely took any damage against Wineland so the hope is he can turn it around quickly. He has mentioned Marlon Vera as a possible opponent but says it up to the UFC to decide who he fights next.

If Bisping was a matchmaker, he would give O’Mallet a top-10 opponent to see just how good he is.