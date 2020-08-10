Sean O’Malley Not Convinced That Cody Garbrandt Wants To Fight Him

Sean O’Malley isn’t sold on Cody Garbrandt being enthusiastic at the thought of fighting him.

O’Malley and Garbrandt have been exchanging words back and forth since the conclusion of UFC 250. Both men were in separate bouts on the card and each earned spectacular knockout wins. O’Malley stiffened Eddie Wineland, while Garbrandt iced Raphael Assuncao. Both men earned performance bonuses.

Sean O’Malley Doesn’t Think Cody Garbrandt Wants To Fight Him

O’Malley spoke to MMAFighting and expressed his belief that “No Love” doesn’t truly want to share the Octagon with him.

“I don’t think he wants to fight me,” O’Malley told MMA Fighting when asked about Garbrandt. “I might be a little biased … I don’t think Cody wants to fight me.

“I think he sees that fight, I’m long, I’m tall, I’m accurate, I throw straight punches, he throws hooks. He’s 5’3.” I’m 6’4.” He don’t want that fight.”

Garbrandt revealed plans to move down to the flyweight division to challenge champion Deiveson Figueiredo. UFC president Dana White confirmed the title bout and it’s scheduled for UFC 255 on Nov. 21. Also set for the card is a women’s flyweight title bout between champion Valentina Shevchenko and Jennifer Maia.

As for O’Malley, he’s set to collide with Marlon Vera on Aug. 15 at UFC 252. Many agree that this is the “Sugar” show’s toughest test to date. O’Malley says it’s for this reason that he asked for the fight with Vera. He argues that Vera has been robbed of fights that would’ve put him in the top 15 bantamweight rankings.