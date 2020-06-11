Sean O’Malley On Cody Garbrandt: ‘We’ll Fight Someday’

Sean O’Malley is convinced that he’ll do battle with former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt one day.

O’Malley is coming off a sensational knockout victory. The same can be said for Garbrandt. Both 135-pounders were featured on the main card of UFC 250. O’Malley knocked out Eddie Wineland with one punch, while Garbrandt found the same success against Raphael Assuncao.

O’Malley Doubles Down On Wanting To Fight Garbrandt

O’Malley has expressed his belief that he had the better knockout win on June 6. He compared “No Love’s” knockout to something you’d see in a bar fight. The “Sugar” show also said he feels he’d knock Garbrandt out if the two ever share the Octagon. Speaking to TMZ Sports, O’Malley said he feels a future bout with Garbrandt will materialize.

“He’s a dangerous fight, for sure,” O’Malley tells us … “Anyone that throws a right hand like that is dangerous.”

“We’ll fight someday. 100% fight someday. He’s still pretty young so I think that’s gonna be a potential big, BIG fight, that’s a big pay-per-view fight here in the next years.”

“He keeps winning, I keep winning. That’s a big f**king fight.”

O’Malley just debuted in the top 15 UFC bantamweight rankings thanks to his knockout win over Wineland. Garbrandt was able to return to the top five after starching Assuncao. It appears O’Malley is aware that he probably won’t get a bout with Garbrandt next as he’s called for a matchup with Marlon Vera.

Garbrandt snapped a three-fight skid with his win at UFC 250. There are some fresh matchups available for “No Love” although some fighters are tied up at the moment. Petr Yan and Jose Aldo are set to do battle for the vacant bantamweight gold on July 11. Aljamain Sterling has been promised a title shot against the winner.