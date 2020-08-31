Sean O’Malley Responds to Critics: I’m Still Undefeated

Sean O’Malley acknowledges that his official MMA record is 12-1, but he still isn’t convinced that the “1” is legitimate.

Sean O’Malley walked into his UFC 252 bout against Marlon “Chito” Vera as the heavy betting favorite. He also entered the bout as an undefeated fighter. Marlon Vera would help casinos take some 0’s out of the bank accounts of O’Malley betters and he would also take a 0 from O’Malley’s MMA record. Or did he? According to Sean O’Malley, that’s up for interpretation (h/t MMA Fighting).

“Did he win? Yes,” O’Malley said. “Am I undefeated? Yes. Mentally, I’m undefeated. I felt superior in there until my foot gave out,” O’Malley said in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

Many viewers accredited O’Malley’s injury during the bout to Vera landing a game-changing calf kick. O’Malley scoffed at this idea.

“If you guys know what a calf kick is, go watch me kick his calf hard,” O’Malley said. “That sh*t hurts. I’ve been dropped by calf kicks in sparring. … It doesn’t do what it made my foot do. What happened to my foot, I got kicked on this nerve right here. Did he get lucky? Yes. Did he win? The nerve gave me drop foot, and then I sprained my ankle, like, four times.”

Sean O’Malley wanted to make it well understood that he still is just as confident today as he was going into UFC 252, and he does not care what critics have to say about how he is responding to his first loss. Because as far as he’s concerned, it was a loss that lacked any true substance.

“In fighting, on paper, I’m 12-1,” O’Malley said. “I lost Aug. 15. I’m 12-1, and you guys, for some reason, and in my head, I didn’t lose sh*t. I’m 12-0. I didn’t lose. And you guys are like, ‘Well, you lost.’ I get it. But mentally, I didn’t lose. Rewatch that fight. I was about to start beating his ass.”

What do you make of Sean O’Malley’s comments regarding his undefeated status?