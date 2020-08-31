Sunday, August 30, 2020

Sean O’Malley Responds to Critics: I’m Still Undefeated

By Clyde Aidoo
via UFC.com

Sean O’Malley acknowledges that his official MMA record is 12-1, but he still isn’t convinced that the “1” is legitimate.

Sean O’Malley walked into his UFC 252 bout against Marlon “Chito” Vera as the heavy betting favorite. He also entered the bout as an undefeated fighter. Marlon Vera would help casinos take some 0’s out of the bank accounts of O’Malley betters and he would also take a 0 from O’Malley’s MMA record. Or did he? According to Sean O’Malley, that’s up for interpretation (h/t MMA Fighting).

“Did he win? Yes,” O’Malley said. “Am I undefeated? Yes. Mentally, I’m undefeated. I felt superior in there until my foot gave out,” O’Malley said in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

Many viewers accredited O’Malley’s injury during the bout to Vera landing a game-changing calf kick. O’Malley scoffed at this idea.

“If you guys know what a calf kick is, go watch me kick his calf hard,” O’Malley said. “That sh*t hurts. I’ve been dropped by calf kicks in sparring. … It doesn’t do what it made my foot do. What happened to my foot, I got kicked on this nerve right here. Did he get lucky? Yes. Did he win? The nerve gave me drop foot, and then I sprained my ankle, like, four times.”

Sean O’Malley wanted to make it well understood that he still is just as confident today as he was going into UFC 252, and he does not care what critics have to say about how he is responding to his first loss. Because as far as he’s concerned, it was a loss that lacked any true substance.

“In fighting, on paper, I’m 12-1,” O’Malley said. “I lost Aug. 15. I’m 12-1, and you guys, for some reason, and in my head, I didn’t lose sh*t. I’m 12-0. I didn’t lose. And you guys are like, ‘Well, you lost.’ I get it. But mentally, I didn’t lose. Rewatch that fight. I was about to start beating his ass.”

What do you make of Sean O’Malley’s comments regarding his undefeated status?

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube
SourceSean O'Malley YouTube Channel
ViaMMA Fighting

Trending Articles

UFC

Fighters React To Anthony Smith vs. Aleksandar Rakic At UFC on ESPN+ 33

Anthony Smith vs. Aleksandar Rakic brought an interesting dynamic in their fight.  The showdown served as the main event...
Read more
Results

UFC On ESPN+ 33 Results: Rakic Decisions Smith

UFC on ESPN+ 33 went down tonight (Sat. August 29, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX and we have...
Read more
UFC

UFC on ESPN+ 33 Bonuses: Two Fighters Nab Performance Checks, FOTN Honors

The UFC On ESPN+ 33 bonuses have been released. The event on ESPN’s streaming service took place on Saturday...
Read more
UFC

Jon Jones Explains Why He Vacated LHW Championship

Jon Jones has explained his reasoning for vacating the light heavyweight championship and putting a bow on the glory he has achieved...
Read more
UFC

Neil Magny Out Grapples Robbie Lawler at UFC on ESPN+ 33

Robbie Lawler vs. Neil Magny wasn’t exactly what fans had thought when this fight got announced.  The two fighters...
Read more

Latest MMA News

UFC

St-Pierre Reflects On Most Humiliating Moment of His Career

The biggest asterisk on Georges St-Pierre’s MMA record is the very thing that contributed most to his greatness according to the Hall...
Read more
UFC

Sean O’Malley Responds to Critics: I’m Still Undefeated

Sean O’Malley acknowledges that his official MMA record is 12-1, but he still isn’t convinced that the "1" is legitimate.
Read more
UFC

Frankie Edgar Interested in Dominick Cruz Dream Fight

Following a successful debut at bantamweight, Frankie Edgar is now eying a bout against the consensus greatest bantamweight of all time.
Read more
UFC

Anthony Smith Unsure of Future Following Loss to Rakic

Anthony Smith is unsure of his next move following a loss to Aleksandar Rakic in the UFC on ESPN+ 33 main event.
Read more
UFC

UFC on ESPN+ 33 Bonuses: Two Fighters Nab Performance Checks, FOTN Honors

The UFC On ESPN+ 33 bonuses have been released. The event on ESPN’s streaming service took place on Saturday...
Read more
UFC

Fighters React To Anthony Smith vs. Aleksandar Rakic At UFC on ESPN+ 33

Anthony Smith vs. Aleksandar Rakic brought an interesting dynamic in their fight.  The showdown served as the main event...
Read more
UFC

UFC On ESPN+ 33 Highlights: Aleksandar Rakic Outlasts Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith vs. Aleksandar Rakic was an interesting main event.  The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday...
Read more
UFC

Neil Magny Out Grapples Robbie Lawler at UFC on ESPN+ 33

Robbie Lawler vs. Neil Magny wasn’t exactly what fans had thought when this fight got announced.  The two fighters...
Read more
Results

UFC On ESPN+ 33 Results: Rakic Decisions Smith

UFC on ESPN+ 33 went down tonight (Sat. August 29, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX and we have...
Read more
UFC

Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC on ESPN+ 33

The final UFC on ESPN+ 33 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion. 
Read more
UFC

Anthony Smith Would Still Love to Fight Luke Rockhold

Anthony Smith would still love an opportunity to be locked in a cage with Luke Rockhold. UFC light heavyweight...
Read more
UFC

Jon Jones Explains Why He Vacated LHW Championship

Jon Jones has explained his reasoning for vacating the light heavyweight championship and putting a bow on the glory he has achieved...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube