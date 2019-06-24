Sean O’Malley Responds To Marlon Vera, Wants To Slap Him Upside The Head

Sean O’Malley has gotten a hold of Marlon Vera’s comments and he’s returning heat.

O’Malley was scheduled to take on Vera at UFC 239 on July 6. Instead, the UFC is left scrambling for a replacement opponent for Vera as “Sugar” was forced off the card. That’s because a trace amount of ostarine was found in O’Malley’s system once again. The rising bantamweight insists it is residual.

O’Malley Fires Back At Vera

Vera recently spoke on the situation and said of O’Malley, “f*ck that guy.” During an appearance on ESPN‘s Ariel Helwani MMA Show, O’Malley blasted Vera in return:

“Let’s be real anyone with a decent brain knows it’s a contaminated supplement. I’d be pissed too if this happened to my opponent, but look at the science. I’m 100% innocent. Hopefully they will prove it soon and I’ll be able to slap you upside the head.”

O’Malley last competed back in March 2018. He defeated Andre Soukhamthath via unanimous decision. “Sugar” was scheduled to face Jose Quinonez at UFC 229 back in Oct. 2018, but then he got popped for ostarine the first time. O’Malley had his sanction reduced, but is now having to defend himself once again.