Sean O’Malley Returns at UFC 247 Against Jose Quiñonez

After losing two years of his career over USADA issues, Sean O’Malley will finally make his return to the Octagon at UFC 247.

O’Malley will be making his return against the man he was last booked to face, Jose Quiñonez. Due to testing positive for trace amounts of ostarine, O’Malley’s scheduled bout against Quinonez for UFC 229 was canceled, and he was suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. O’Malley and his fans will be happy to put all of this in the rearview as “Suga Sean” makes his return in Houston, Texas against Jose Quiñonez, as O’Malley announced via Instagram:

“MERRY CHRISTMAS MOTHA FUCKAS. I promise 2020 is my year. I’m coming back and taking over. I can’t wait for you guys to feel the energy I’m bringing into the Octagon Feb 8th in Texas,” O’Malley wrote.

Jose Quiñonez has a professional record of 8-3 and has fought two times since O’Malley’s last fight. First, he lost to another promising upstart in the bantamweight division, Nathaniel Wood, before getting back on track with an impressive unanimous decision victory over Carlos Huachin in September.

Sean O’Malley is undefeated at 10-0 and is 2-0 in the UFC. In his most recent bout, O’Malley defeated Andre Soukhamthath in a bout that won Fight of the Night honors. If Jose Quiñonez has his way, O’Malley’s undefeated streak will come to an end this February when the two finally meet.

UFC 247 takes place February 8, 2020, from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Who do you predict will win when Sean O’Malley returns to face Jose Quiñonez at UFC 247?