Sean O’Malley reveals he’s off the UFC 229 card due to a potential violation of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) policy.

O’Malley was scheduled to take on Jose Quinonez on the preliminary portion of UFC 229 on Oct. 6. “Suga” has been a hot prospect who many believe can be a star if he’s able to perform at a high level inside the Octagon. His first major bump in the road will be his run-in with USADA.

Sean O’Malley Reveals He’s Out of UFC 229 Due to Failed Drug Test

O’Malley took to his Instagram account to reveal that he won’t be competing on Oct. 6. “Suga” believes he’s already found the culprit of his failed drug test:

“Hey guys, Sugar Show here…I want to be the first to let you know about what’s going on. As many of you may have seen, the UFC announced this weekend that they are no longer announcing potential violations of the USADA program, because of the high number of unintentional use cases under the program, and are instead waiting until the end. I find myself caught up in one of these exact cases right now. Even though under the new policy, my case would not be public right now, I feel it’s important to be upfront and honest with with my fans. … I’ve been working with Jeff Novitzky at UFC and I believe that we have already identified a dietary supplement that would have caused this. We’ve sent remaining samples from the bottle I took to the USADA lab and [sic] as well as a full-sized bottle. I’m told the testing of these supplements can take as long as 30 days.”

Do you believe Sean O’Malley will be able to prove his innocence?