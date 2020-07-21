Sean O’Malley Says He’s ‘Clearly’ In Petr Yan’s Head: ‘He’s Dreaming About Me’

Sean O’Malley believes he is the most talked about bantamweight in the world.

Ever since O’Malley got to the UFC, many fans and even the promotion knew he could be a star. But, he may already even bigger than some have expected. He is undefeated and at UFC 252 will take on Marlon Vera, but other bantamweights like the champion, Petr Yan and former champion, Cody Garbrandt are talking about him.

So, O’Malley believes he is in the champs head.

“I’m for sure easily the most talked about guy in the division,” O’Malley told MMA Fighting. “I’m talking a lot of smack about Petr [Yan], Cody, Henry [Cejudo], all these dudes, and they’re all replying. They all know that’s a realistic fight in the future. They’re not taking it as a joke. They know it’s serious business.

“I’m clearly in Petr’s head, or Pete-R, whatever you want to call him. I’m clearly in his head. He’s thinking about me. I think he’s dreaming about me, waking up and asking someone to help him tweet something.”

For now, Sean O’Malley is focused on his upcoming fight against Vera. But, he knows if he wins that one, it will only add to his hype and star power and other bantamweights will be jealous.