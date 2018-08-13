Sean O’Malley says his next fight is set and it’s against Jose Quinonez.

O’Malley was last seen inside the Octagon back in March. He took on Andre Soukhamthath on the main card of UFC 222. O’Malley won the bout in a mostly dominant unanimous decision. O’Malley hurt his foot in the bout, but didn’t suffer any breaks.

Sean O’Malley Says He’s Fighting Jose Quinonez at UFC 229

There was a lot of speculation that O’Malley would be facing Alejandro Perez on Oct. 6. While there appeared to be initial interest from O’Malley, the “Suga” show apparently turned his attention to Quinonez. O’Malley recently appeared on Ariel Helwani’s MMA show to reveal that he’ll be taking on Quinonez inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada (via Chamatkar Sandhu):

#HelwaniShow Sean O'Malley tells @arielhelwani he's fighting Jose Quinonez (7-2) on the UFC 229 Khabib/Conor undercard.

Says he's signed a new 4-fight contract with the UFC.https://t.co/oh11yyPKZy — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) August 13, 2018

O’Malley’s professional mixed martial arts career has gotten off to a perfect 10-0 start. He’s nabbed seven finishes in that span. Six of those finishes have been by way of knockout. O’Malley got his big break on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. There, he knocked out Alfred Khashakyan in the first round.

UFC 229 is scheduled to be headlined by a lightweight title bout. Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will defend his gold against Conor McGregor. In the co-main event, heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Alexander Volkov will collide. Some other fight reports are starting to trickle in such as Michelle Waterson vs. Felice Herrig, Dominick Reyes vs. Ovince Saint Preux, Tony Martin vs. Ryan LaFlare, and Lina Lansberg vs. Yana Kunitskaya.

How far do you think Sean O’Malley can go in the UFC?