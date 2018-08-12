Sean O’Malley Sets Sights on Alejandro Perez for UFC 229

Sean O’Malley has called for his shot at a spot on the card of the upcoming UFC 229 pay-per-view event.

The rising UFC bantamweight prospect has made it known that he is interested in a fight against Alejandro Perez at this show as he took to his Instagram story feed over the weekend where he noted that a fight announcement would soon be made by the UFC regarding this fight.

It should be noted that the booking has yet to be confirmed by the Las Vegas-based promotion and the fact that Perez first needs medical clearance. If all of that is done then this is one interesting fights.

The reason for that is due to O’Malley and Perez being impressive in the octagon as of late.

O’Malley has won his past two bouts as he is fresh off a decision win over Andre Soukhamthath at UFC 222 in March. O’Malley later underwent surgery. On the flip side, Perez has won his past four bouts and is 7-1-1 overall in the octagon.

The UFC 229 pay-per-view event is slated to take place on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

The Card

Champ Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor – for lightweight title

Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Volkov

Jussier Formiga vs. Sergio Pettis

Yana Kunitskaya vs. Lina Lansberg

Ryan LaFlare vs. Tony Martin

Felice Herrig vs. Michelle Waterson

Dominick Reyes vs. Ovince Saint Preux

