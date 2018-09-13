Sean O’Malley Shows Off Impressive Punching Power (Video)

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley is one of the biggest stars to come out of Dana White’s “Tuesday Night Contender Series.” O’Malley is 23-years-old and has won both his fights in the UFC since the Contender Series.

The 135-pounder was a guest on UFC Tonight and took on the FOX punching machine challenge. His results proved to be very interesting. O’Malley registered some shocking power, climbing to No. 4 on the list. That’s good enough to beat out current welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and former 185-pound king Michael Bisping.

Check out the video of O’Malley hitting the bag here:

Make way, @SugaSeanMMA is climbing the punching bag ranks 👀. pic.twitter.com/SKU1jnltOZ — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) September 13, 2018

Currently, top-ranked UFC heavyweight “The Black Beast” Derrick Lewis holds the record for highest punching power on the FOX machine. It might be a long time before someone is able to break that record. Perhaps O’Malley can give it another go down the road.

What do you think about O’Malley registering higher punch power than Tyron Woodley?