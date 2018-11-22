Sean O’Malley Still Profiting Doing What He Loves

Sean O’Malley has been keeping busy since being sidelined with the USADA violation in September. In addition to fighting to prove his innocence, O’Malley has been trying to keep a positive attitude while mixing business with pleasure (transcript via MMAFighting):

“Back-to-back surgeries and in the middle of a suspension for something I didn’t do,” O’Malley said Monday on The MMA Hour. “I’ve been [trying to be] super positive. I think a big thing right now is I’m super into gaming and I think that’s helped me a lot. I see people are always like, ‘Do you even train?’ and stuff like that, but honestly I haven’t really been able to train the last month because of this hip issue. I just got off crutches last week.

“So I’ve just been playing Fortnite, building my Twitch channel, keeping busy that way. I use my Instagram as a business, so I feel like I’ve been keeping busy in the industry. I’ve been doing a lot of kinda fashion pictures and talking to some fashion, so I’d like to dip my shoes in the fashion industry. I like to be in the entertainment business, so I’m excited to come back, and at the end of the day fighting is what I truly love to do and that’s what I really love doing, so I’m excited to be able to get back in the gym and start training.”

The business and the pleasure are also intertwined for Sean O’Malley, who is still profiting by doing something he loves to do:

“Right now I’m making around $4,500 a month through gaming,” O’Malley said. “I just do it because I love it. I’ve been playing video games since I was a little kid, and I’ve had a couple people say, ‘Why don’t you stream? Why don’t you stream?’ I was like, ‘No one wants to watch me play.’ And I’ve been streaming for like nine months now and there’s some loyal fans in there.”

In the midst of all these intentional distractions, Sean O’Malley has not lost sight on what he’s going to do when he makes his return to competition, regardless of whom will be standing across from him:

“I’m going to come back, and whoever I end up fighting, I’m going to go out there and do what I do,” O’Malley said. “I think a healthy me is very dangerous, and I think I could beat anyone in the division.”

What are your thoughts on Sean O’Malley’s comments?