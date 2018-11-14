Sean O’Malley Suspended By NSAC For Six Months

The “Suga Show” will have to wait at least until March 2019.

Sean O’Malley was flagged by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) ahead of his scheduled bout against Jose Quinonez at UFC 229 last month. O’Malley was removed from the card as a result. “Suga” said he was working with the UFC and USADA to determine what the substance in question was.

O’Malley popped for ostarine, but said he didn’t take anything on the banned list intentionally. It appears the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) agrees. The NSAC handed O’Malley a six-month suspension and $472.42 in fees.

The NSAC’s ruling does not clear O’Malley with USADA. The bantamweight prospect still awaits a decision from USADA. The good news for O’Malley is that USADA and the NSAC usually come to similar terms in these cases.

O’Malley hasn’t been in action since in action back in March. “Suga” earned a unanimous decision victory over Andre Soukhamthath. O’Malley suffered a foot injury in the bout, but it wasn’t as bad as initially feared.

With 10 professional mixed martial arts bouts on his resume and a perfect 10-0 record, O’Malley looks to be on the fast track to top 15 competition. Throw in his unique personality and many believe O’Malley has the potential to be a star. Of course, he can only go so far if it turns out he’s no match for higher level competition. Time will tell if O’Malley can develop into something special, but for now he’ll have to sit on the sidelines.

Who do you want to see Sean O’Malley face when he is eligible to return?