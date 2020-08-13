Thursday, August 13, 2020

Sean O’Malley Takes Inspiration From Success Of Conor McGregor & Israel Adesanya

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley (Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa)

Sean O’Malley hopes to reach heights the levels that Conor McGregor and Israel Adesanya have obtained.

O’Malley’s popularity is rising and many feel he could become the biggest star the UFC’s bantamweight division has ever seen. The “Sugar” show is set to take on Marlon Vera at UFC 252 on Aug. 15. Many believe it’ll be his toughest test to date.

Sean O’Malley Takes Inspiration From McGregor & Adesanya

Speaking to reporters ahead of UFC 252, O’Malley discussed wanting to obtain the success that McGregor and Adesanya have (via MMAJunkie).

“I think obviously Conor’s career went well,” O’Malley told reporters, including MMA Junkie, during Wednesday’s UFC 252 virtual media day. “Israel Adesanya’s career went well and I feel like I want a similar career like that.

“(McGregor and I are) pretty similar in fighting styles. We knock people out in the first round. We’re not afraid to say how the fight will play out.”

McGregor is the biggest mainstream star the sport of MMA has ever seen. He’s broken pay-per-view and live gate records in the UFC. As for Adesanya, he is the current middleweight champion and has built quite the following.

With O’Malley already hitting on all cylinders when it comes to social media and appeal, he might just become one of the sport’s biggest stars if he keeps winning. Up to this point, O’Malley has a perfect pro MMA record of 12-0. He’s coming off a sensational one-punch knockout victory over Eddie Wineland.

Fight night is right around the corner and MMA News will have you covered. Join us on Saturday night for live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits. Also, stick with us on Friday for the weigh-ins and our main card predictions.

MMAJunkie

