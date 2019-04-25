UFC Bantamweight Sean O’Malley Talks USADA Sanction

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight Sean O’Malley has opened up on his suspension.

O’Malley was scheduled to take on Jose Quinonez at UFC 229 back in Oct. 2018, but he was flagged from a drug test. “Suga” was able to prove that the supplements he took were contaminated and he received a six-month sanction from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). He is eligible to compete again and is targeting a July return.

O’Malley Speaks On USADA Sanction

O’Malley appeared on SiriusXM’s “MMA Tonight” and admitted that it’s been an emotional ride for him the past few months (via MMAJunkie.com):

“It was hard. I remember the first couple of nights, I would just kind of tear up thinking, like, damn – because a lot of people, you look at Instagram, social media, you see people calling you (expletive) whatever. And you’re not supposed to look at the comments. I’m pretty good about not looking at the comments, and there was more positive than there was negative, but there can be 50 positives and one negative, you kind of latch on to that negative comment. So that kind of sucked, but then I remembered, the people that are commenting on that, they’re hurting on the inside. They’re depressed, they’re sad. People that do that are already kind of going through their own (expletive). So it made sense that people are like that.”

MMA News will keep you updated on O’Malley’s next bout as those details become available.