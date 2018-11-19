Sean O’Malley Talks Decision To Reveal USADA Suspension

Sean O’Malley didn’t have to reveal his U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) flag, but he felt it was right to do so.

O’Malley was scheduled to go one-on-one with Jose Quinonez at UFC 229 last month. Instead, O’Malley was forced off the card due to a failed drug test under USADA. There is a new policy in place where an announcement will not be made on a fighter’s failed drug test until a case has been read. O’Malley chose to reveal his suspension.

Sean O’Malley Explains His Decision

O’Malley recently spoke to MMANYTT.com. He talked about announcing the failed drug test:

“I was told I was pulled off the card and that I was also told that I didn’t have to say why because they weren’t going to release it. Usually before that USADA would come out and say ‘So and so tested positive for this,’ but they said that wasn’t the case anymore, you don’t have to. I don’t have anything to hide, I didn’t take anything. I just wanted the fans to know. I have some loyal fans that really love me so I just wanted to be honest with them. All of my real fans, my true fans know I didn’t take anything. Everyone else that is saying anything different are just being a hater or being jealous or doing whatever they’re doing. I just wanted my fans to know that I didn’t take anything and that it will all be resolved.”

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) recently handed O’Malley a six-month suspension. While USADA’s ruling is still to be determined, the organization and the NSAC are usually on the same page.

Do you think more fighters will take Sean O’Malley’s route should they be flagged?