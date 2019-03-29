Sean O’Malley Teases UFC Return In July

UFC bantamweight prospect Sean O'Malley teases his return to the Octagon after serving his United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) suspension.

One of the most promising prospects the UFC has to offer is bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley. O’Malley is wrapping up a six-month United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) suspension at the moment. He recently took to Instagram to tease his return to the Octagon.

It sounds like “Sugar” wants to get back into the cage in July:

“Who wants to watch The Sugar Show in July?? I’ve been out for a long time, but I have been improving consistently. So excited to come back and put on a show for you guys.”

O’Malley is currently undefeated in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career with a record of 10-0. He’s a proven finisher, with seven of his 10 wins coming by way of either knockout or submission. In his last contest, O’Malley defeated Andre Soukhamthath via unanimous decision at UFC 222.

Now, he hopes to get a more high-profile opponent for his return to the Octagon. From the sounds of it, this man seems very interested.

Who would you like to see O’Malley return against this summer?