UFC Bantamweight Sean O’Malley Undergoing Hip Surgery

Sean O’Malley will be undergoing surgery on his right hip.

O’Malley was scheduled to compete on the UFC 229 card earlier this month against Jose Quinonez. O’Malley was forced to pull out after a potential violation of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) policy. “Suga” said he was working with USADA and the UFC to figure out which supplement caused the failed drug test.

Sean O’Malley Is Going Under The Knife

While he deals with USADA, O’Malley felt it was the perfect time to take care of a nagging injury. O’Malley took to Twitter to reveal he’ll be undergoing surgery:

“Surgery on Thursday on my right hip. This will put me off the mats for about four months. Still waiting on the USADA situation to get sorted out. This year has been the best year, and toughest year of my life. F*ckin love you guys tho I’ll be streaming A LOT.”

O’Malley has been riding a wave of momentum since his Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series appearance. O’Malley earned a UFC contract and has gone 2-0 under the promotion. “Suga” was last seen in action back in March. He defeated Andre Soukhamthath via unanimous decision to extend his perfect professional mixed martial arts record to 10-0.

It’ll be interesting to see the fallout of O’Malley’s USADA situation. If it’s discovered that O’Malley took tainted supplements, he will likely have a reduced suspension and would probably make a 2019 return. If that isn’t the case, then USADA can hand out a stiffer punishment. Stick with MMA News for the latest news on O’Malley.