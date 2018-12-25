Sean O’Malley Supports USADA, But Says Something Isn’t Right About UFC 232 Situation

Sean O’Malley is supportive of a clean sport, but believes something is amiss.

UFC 232 was initially scheduled to take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was moved to Inglewood, California when the Nevada State Athletic Commission wouldn’t allow Jon Jones to compete in Las Vegas due to a trace amount of turinabol being found in his system. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) claims this was the result of a pulsing effect, not a recent dosage.

Sean O’Malley Smells Something Fishy

O’Malley recently spoke to Bloody Elbow on the situation. “Suga” looked back at his own issue with drug testing:

“Jeff (Novitzky) thought it was going to be these caffeine pills, when I sent him a list of my supplements. So we sent those in but they came back negative. I sent in the rest of my supplements a few weeks ago and am waiting on those results. It really sucks getting suspended and fined for something I didn’t intentionally do. I tested for .08 nano-grams. I support USADA and fighting clean 100%. Something needs to be done. This isn’t right. I missed out on a HUGE fight and a huge payday.”

O’Malley was supposed to compete on the UFC 229 card headlined by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. O’Malley ended up being yanked from the card for having ostarine in his system. The “Suga” show insists he didn’t take the substance knowingly.

As for Jones, he now has to undergo VADA testing. This was a requirement from the California State Athletic Commission as part of the agreement to have UFC 232 be held inside The Forum.

