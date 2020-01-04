Sean O’Malley vs. Jose Quinonez Moved to UFC 248

Sean O’Malley’s planned fight is on the move once again, this time not to the canceled bin but just another date, going from UFC 247 to UFC 248 in Las Vegas, Nevada instead.

As of now, UFC 248 looks to be headlined by a strawweight title fight between new champion Weili Zhang defending against the former strawweight queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and you can expect the UFC to give O’Malley’s bout a nice placement on the card. Sean O’Malley will be taking on Jose Quinonez on the card in a bout that was going to take place at UFC 247 in Houston, Texas,in a card headlined by Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes, but according to an MMA Junkie report, it is now headed to Sin City instead.

Jose Quiñonez (8-3) has been more active than O’Malley lately due to O’Malley’s struggles with USADA and the Nevada State Athletic Commission regarding traces of Ostarine. Quinonez has fought two times since O’Malley’s last fight, and it will be over two years since O’Malley’last fight, a Fight of the Night winner over Andre Soukhamthath. With the hurdles of USADA and the NSAC behind him, Sean O’Malley will be right back in the same arena as his win over Soukhamthath and will look to cash in on another win to continue to build his undefeated record that currently sits at a round 10-0.

UFC 248 takes place March 8 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Nevada and will stream exclusively on ESPN+. With the addition of this bout, the current UFC 248 lineup now includes:

Strawweight Championship Bout: Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Jared Cannonier vs. Robert Whittaker

Li Jingliang vs. Neil Magny

Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose

Sean O’Malley vs. Jose Quinonez

Danaa Batgerel vs. Guido Cannetti

Polyana Viana vs. Emily Whitmire

Do you think this fight is a better fit for this UFC 248 card than it was for the UFC 247 Houston Texas card?