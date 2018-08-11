Sean Strickland vs. Nordine Taleb Set for UFC Moncton

The UFC has announced that a welterweight battle has been added to UFC Moncton when Nordine Taleb faces off against Sean Strickland on October 27th.

Nordine Taleb holds a professional record of 14-5 and has gone 6-3 in the UFC. Taleb’s UFC career began with a 3-0 start with victories over Vik Grujic, Li Jingliang, and Chris Clements before his undefeated run was broken by Warrley Alves via his patented guillotine choke in the second round of the contest. Half of Taleb’s victories have come via knockout. Most recently, Taleb was defeated by Claudio Silva via first-round submission at UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Till. Half of Taleb’s 14 victories have come by knockout and he will look to make it eight when facing fellow striker Sean Strickland.

At 16 years of age, Sean Strickland was already a professional in the sport. And his career as a pro started with a 15-0 record prior to losing his third UFC bout against Santiago Ponzinibbio in 2015. Strickland was able to accumulate another win streak, winning three straight fights in the UFC prior to having it snapped by welterweight title contender Kamaru Usman at UFC 210. Strickland is currently 19-3 and has won four of his last six bouts.

UFC Fight Night 138 (UFC Moncton) will be headlined by Volkan Oezdemir squaring off against Anthony Smith and will take place on Oct. 27 from the Moncton Events Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. With the addition of this welterweight bout, here is the updated card for the event:

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Anthony Smith

Misha Cirkunov vs. Patrick Cummins

Thibault Gouti vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Nordine Taleb vs. Sean Strickland

Sarah Moras vs. Talita Bernardo

Arjan Bhullar vs. Marcelo Golm

Gian Villante vs. Ed Herman

Gavin Tucker vs. Andre Soukhamthath

Who wins? Strickland or Taleb?