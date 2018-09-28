The second press conference promoting UFC 229 will take place and it’ll be open to the public.

Fight fans were disappointed upon hearing the news that a press conference featuring Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor would be for media members only. McGregor fired on all cylinders, calling “The Eagle” a coward to the Chechen people and calling out Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz on his past.

While the public was closed off from the presser, that didn’t stop them from waiting outside of Radio City Music Hall in New York City to see McGregor make his exit. Before taking off in a limousine, McGregor greeted his fans. There’s no doubt that the intensity of the presser left fans wanting more.

Second Khabib-McGregor Presser Announced, Will be Open to Public

There is good news for fans in Las Vegas. On Thursday (Oct. 4), the final pre-fight press conference for UFC 229 will take place. It will be open to the public inside Park Theater. The day before that, fans will also get to see the UFC 229 open workouts featuring Nurmagomedov, McGregor, Tony Ferguson, and Anthony Pettis in the same venue as the presser. The ceremonial weigh-ins will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 5. All events will be free and open to the public.

