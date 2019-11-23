Second Suspect In Aniah Blanchard’s Kidnapping Arrested

A second arrest has been made in the case of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard’s kidnapping.

WRBL reports that 35-year-old Antwain Fisher, also known as “Squirmey,” was arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping. Details are scarce on the arrest of Fisher and what police believe his role was in Blanchard’s disappearance.

Blanchard, who is the stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris, hasn’t been seen since Oct. 23. Police found her 2017 Honda CRV outside of a Montgomery, Alabama apartment building. After investigating the car, it was determined that Blanchard is a victim of foul play.

Earlier this month, 29-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed was arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping. Yazeed was out on bond for a separate case where he was charged with kidnapping, robbery, and attempted murder. In the case of Blanchard’s disappearance, Yazeed was denied bond and ordered to undergo DNA testing.

Harris appeared on The Dr. Phil Show prior to Fisher’s arrest. The UFC heavyweight believes his stepdaughter was set up (via MMAJunkie).

“There’s a lot of things that don’t make sense to us. It seems like it was actually set up and it was something that was planned,’’ Walt Harris said.

Currently, Aniah Blanchard is still missing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391, or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.