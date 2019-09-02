Sergei Kharitonov Headlines Bellator 234 Against Linton Vassell

Bellator 234 has itself a heavyweight main event when Sergei Kharitonov takes on Linton Vassell on November 14 inside the Menora Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv, Israel. News of the bout was originally reported by Bellator welterweight Haim Gozali via Instagram:

Sergei Kharitonov’s most recent bout was also a headliner when the Russian defeated Matt Mitrione in the main event of Bellator 225 to improve his MMA record to 29-6 and his Bellator record to 2-0. Both of Kharitonov’s Bellator victories came by way of KO/TKO, and his current winning streak is up to six while also extending Linton Vassell’s losing streak.

Linton Vassell will enter the contest with an 18-8 professional record and a different career trajectory than his opponent. After losing his last two bouts at light heavyweight to Phil Davis and Ryan Bader, Vassell made the move back to heavyweight in March, only to lose via unanimous decision to Valentin Moldavsky at Bellator 218. Vassell’s last victory came in May of 2017 at the expense of Liam McGeary.

The current Bellator 234 lineup now includes the following bouts:

Main Event: Sergei Kharitonov vs. Linton Vassell

Roger Huerta vs. Sidney Outlaw

Olga Rubin vs. Sinead Kavanagh

Haim Gozali vs. TBA

Aviv Gozali vs. TBA

Austin Vanderford vs. TBA

Will Sergei Kharitonov make it seven straight wins when he takes on Linton Vassell at Bellator 234?