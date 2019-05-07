Sergio Mora Comments On Daniel Cormier Beef: ‘F*ck Him’

Over the weekend, former WBC light middleweight champion Sergio Mora and UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier got heated. Cormier had some harsh words towards Mora’s job on commentary during the Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs fight. This sparked a back-and-forth between the pair on Twitter.

Now, speaking on SiriusXM’s “At the Fights” with Randy Gordon and Gerry Cooney, Mora offered some further comments on the situation with Cormier (via MMA Junkie):

“I’m not pissed off, and I never met the guy,” Mora said. “I know of him. I know that he is the UFC champion, I know that he also does analyst work for the MMA, and I just think it was unprofessional – and yeah, you come at me like an a**hole, I’m going to return it.”



Similar to Mora, Cormier has also had to make the transition from fighter to broadcaster, although “DC’s” days of competing in combat sports aren’t done just yet. Mora admitted that, as a broadcaster, you need to handle criticism better than the way you would’ve as a fighter – that is unless the criticism is coming from the heavyweight champion of another sport:

“That’s because you’re a fighter turned commentator, Gerry,” Mora said. “They don’t realize how hard it is. So, yeah, the transition is difficult, and as a fighter, we don’t take criticism lightly because if we get criticized in a fight, we go in there and whoop someone’s ass. You can’t do that as a broadcaster.

“Broadcasters just have to suck it up, unless the heavyweight champion in another sport does it, then (expletive) him.”

What do you think about the beef between Mora and Cormier?