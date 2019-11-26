Sergio Moraes Released from the UFC Following Third Straight Loss

Sergio Moraes’ seven-year UFC run has reportedly come to an end following his KO loss to James Krause 10 days ago in Sao Paulo Brazil.

MMA Fighting reported the release of Moraes Monday after the Brazilian has lost three consecutive fights. Moraes will be ending his UFC career the same way he began it: with a loss. In 2012, Moraes made his debut at middleweight and suffered a unanimous decision loss against Cezar Ferreira at UFC 147, but then turned it around with a four-fight winning streak in what would be his new home at welterweight, with wins over the likes of Neil Magny and Omari Akhmedov along the way.

Following a draw with Luan Chagas, Sergio Moraes continued his winning ways with two consecutive victories over Zak Ottow and Davi Ramos. Then, Moraes would run into the current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, where he was knocked out in the very first round.

Sergio Moraes would again bounce back and avoid a losing streak, as he would then defeat veterans Tim Means and Ben Saunders. But after defeating Saunders, Moraes’ winning days would come to an end, with the black belt going on to lose three consecutive fights, which is often the number of doom in the UFC. Moraes was knocked out in his last two fights to Alves and Krause, and all three of his losses came this year.

Overall, the 37-year-old Moraes will exit the UFC with a strong, yet quiet 9-4-1 Octagon record and a professional record of 14-6-1.

Do you believe Sergio Moraes should have been released from the UFC?