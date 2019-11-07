Sergio Pettis Explains Why He Left UFC For Bellator

Sergio Pettis is making the transition from the UFC to Bellator.

Many were surprised by the news that Pettis is making the jump to Bellator. Pettis rebounded from a two-fight skid with a unanimous decision victory over Tyson Nam back in September. Rather than re-sign with the UFC, Pettis tested free agency. While he still has love for the UFC, Pettis wanted to seize new opportunities under the Bellator banner.

Sergio Pettis Discusses Move To Bellator

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Pettis revealed why he felt the timing was right to make his UFC exit in favor of Bellator.

“I put myself out there, and Bellator put out a great opportunity,” Pettis told MMA Junkie on Wednesday in his first interview since signing with the promotion. “This will be the next step for me. The UFC will always be my home.

“I’ll always have love for the UFC. I loved growing up there, but sometimes when you grow up you’ve got to leave home and live other places. I feel like the Bellator division is deep. I’m a scuba diver out here exploring new waters. I’m going for gold.”

Pettis competed 14 times under the UFC banner. He wraps up his run with the promotion having gone 9-5. Pettis has faced stiff competition including current UFC “champ-champ” Henry Cejudo and Jussier Formiga. He even picked up an upset victory over Joseph Benavidez via split decision back in June 2018.

