Sergio Pettis Ready For Bellator Title Fight Against Juan Archuleta

Sergio Pettis is ready to finally fight for gold.

Pettis, the longtime UFC contender, never got a flyweight shot inside the Octagon despite having wins over the likes of Joseph Benavidez and Brandon Moreno. Yet, after signing with Bellator and getting a win over Ricky Bandejas, he will be next in line for Juan Archuleta.

When Pettis and Archuleta fight for the bantamweight title, Pettis knows it will be a tough fight but something he has been working his entire career for.

“This is a big opportunity for me against a tough opponent in Juan Archuleta,” Pettis told MMA Junkie Radio. “I think he’s only been defeated like two times or three times, so big name for me to go out there and add to my resume. Being 27 years old now, I think this is the perfect time for me to go out there and showcase my skills and show the world what I’ve been working on these past, I guess, almost 10 years now.”

Pettis and Archuleta are both recognizable names and could easily headline a Bellator event sometime in 2021. It should also be a very exciting fight and both men have a path to victory which makes it even more entertaining.