Sergio Pettis Reportedly Makes Bantamweight Return at UFC on FOX 31

Sergio Pettis is reportedly set to make two returns in one night at UFC on FOX 31 when he makes his bantamweight return in a Milwaukee homecoming on December 15th in the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Waiting to crash Pettis’s homecoming will be Rob Font who brings a 15-4 record into the contest. Pettis’s return to bantamweight will be against a large fighter for the division, with Font having competed in the featherweight division for the majority of his career. Font made his bantamweight debut in 2014 with a victory over George Roop by KO at UFC 175, and has gone 5-3 in the bantamweight division. Most recently, Font was defeated by Raphael Assuncao at UFC 226 by unanimous decision. Font has had a back-and-forth recent run in the division, going 3-3 in his last six, but a win over Pettis will be a solid way to steady his wheels in the division.

Sergio Pettis is 3-1 as a bantamweight in the UFC, with wins over Will Campuzano, Yaotzin Meza, and Matt Hobar. Pettis’s sole loss was a Fight of the Night battle against “Bruce Leroy” Alex Caceres at UFC on FOX: Henderson vs. Thompson. Following a loss last weekend at UFC 229 to Jussier Formiga in the Featured Prelim, Pettis is looking for a fresh start. And Pettis will look to start anew by returning to his bantamweight and Milwaukee roots on December the 15th.

With the addition of this bout, he is the current UFC on FOX 31 lineup:

Main Event: Kevin Lee vs. Al Iaquinta

Edson Barboza vs. Dan Hooker

Sergio Pettis vs. Rob Font

Erik Koch vs. Dwight Grant

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Jack Hermansson

Bobby Green vs. Drakkar Klose

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Andrea Lee

