Sergio Pettis Returning To UFC Bantamweight Division

Sergio Pettis is moving back up to bantamweight after losing at UFC 229.

Pettis did battle with Jussier Formiga this past Saturday night (Oct. 6). Pettis went into the fight as a favorite, but he couldn’t get past Formiga in a bout that could’ve propelled him to a title shot with a victory. Pettis has gone 5-3 as a flyweight under the UFC banner, but losses to Henry Cejudo and Formiga have convinced him to return to the 135-pound division.

Sergio Pettis Enters Familiar Territory

Pettis’ coach Duke Roufus took to his Instagram page to make an announcement. He revealed that Pettis will be returning to the bantamweight division:

“I am happy to announce my man Sergio Pettis is returning to the bantamweight division. Sergio debuted in the UFC at UFC 167 on the 20th Anniversary of the UFC card at age 20 years old at 135lbs. As a bantamweight he went 3-1 and won both of his UFC bonuses. We feel he is gonna be stronger and more explosive at this division. We have reached out to the UFC brass to have Sergio fight on the UFC card in Milwaukee (on) December 15. He is injury free from his fight at UFC 229 and resumes training today. Thank you Very much for all of the support.”

Pettis holds wins over Will Campuzano, Yaotzin Meza, and Matt Hobar in the UFC’s 135-pound division. The lone loss as a bantamweight was courtesy of Alex Caceres.

Do you think Sergio Pettis can get back on the horse at bantamweight?