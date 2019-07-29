Sergio Pettis vs. Alex Perez Set for UFC Mexico City

It was recently reported that Sergio Pettis will be making his return to flyweight after dipping his toe in the 135 pool, and now we have insight on whom he will be facing for his 125 comeback, #12-ranked Alex Perez. The bout is set to take place at UFC Mexico City on September 21.

Alex Perez boasts an impressive 22-5 MMA record and got his big break into the UFC by winning his appearance on the first season of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series two years ago. Since then, White has comprised a 4-1 UFC record, with his only loss coming at the hands of Joseph Benavidez. Perez will be presented another big opportunity by being placed opposite a top-5 flyweight in Sergio Pettis.

Sergio Pettis is coming off a loss in his UFC bantamweight debut to Rob Font. He also lost his most recent bout at flyweight, losing to Jussier Formiga at UFC 229. Prior to that, Pettis had won five of his last six bouts, including a victory over current #1 contender Joseph Benavidez via split decision at UFC 225.

With the addition of this flyweight contest, the current UFC Mexico City lineup contains:

Main Event: Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens

Sergio Pettis vs. Alex Perez

Carla Esparza vs. Alexa Grasso

Marion Reneau vs. Irene Aldana

Sijara Eubanks vs. Bethe Correia

Brandon Moreno vs. Askar Askarov

Angela Hill vs. Istela Nunes

Jose Quinonez vs. Carlos Huachin

Paul Craig vs. Vinicius Moreira





Who do you predict will win this UFC flyweight bout? Sergio Pettis or Alex Perez?