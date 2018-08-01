Sergio Pettis vs Jussier Formiga in the Works for UFC 229

Demetrious Johnson’s next opponent may be determined soon, and it may not be whom you think…or want. MMA News’s Damon Martin confirms that a bout between Sergio Pettis and Jussier Formiga is in the works for UFC 229 in October. The news was initially reported by ESPN.

Jussier Formiga is an 11-fight veteran of the Octagon, and with two consecutive wins that came over Ulka Sasaki and Ben Nguyen, a victory over Sergio Pettis would mean three straight victories. This is likely to be enough to earn Formiga a title shot in the flyweight division. Formiga also owns victories over Zach Makovsky, Scott Jorgensen, and former title challengers Wilson Reis and Chris Cariaso. He will have a tall task ahead of him, though, in arguably the most promising prospect in the 125-pound division, Sergio Pettis.

Younger brother of Anthony Pettis, Sergio Pettis has been making his own name for himself within the flyweight division. In fact, until a loss to the next title challenger, Henry Cejudo, Pettis had won four consecutive bouts. And following the Cejudo setback, he would then defeat a man who had previously only loss in the division to Demetrious Johnson himself, which is none other than Joseph Benavidez via split decision. Now a winner of five of his last six, defeating Formiga to advance to six out of his last seven would all but guarantee Pettis a title shot in the flyweight division, provided Henry Cejudo does not shock the world Saturday night and dethrone Demetrious Johnson, at which point a rematch would be the most likely outcome. Heading into his previous bout with Joseph Benavidez, Pettis had already envision what a fight with Johnson might look like:

“But I think I do bring a different style to the table for DJ man,” Pettis told BJ Penn Radio last year. I feel like he has a little bit of trouble with the longer fighters, and I think that’s where I am, I’m a longer guy. I am very, very educated in the striking game and I think that’s where it’s a little different. He fought a lot of guys who are going to wrestle him, I’m going to go out there are try to strike with him. I think I have enough clean technique and clean striking and enough education to be able to do that.”

Do you believe the winner of this bout deserves a title shot at Demetrious Johnson?