Sergio Pettis vs. Ricardo Ramos Set For UFC Minneapolis

UFC Minneapolis is getting a bantamweight bout between Sergio Pettis and Ricardo Ramos, the promotion announced.

Pettis, who moved up to bantamweight in his last fight lost to Rob Font by unanimous decision. But, with the future of the flyweight division up in the air, Pettis will stay at bantamweight for this fight. Before losing to Font, Pettis lost to Jussier Formiga at UFC 229, but beat Joseph Benavidez the fight before. The 25-year-old has notable wins over the likes of Brandon Moreno and John Moraga among others. Pettis is still searching for his first UFC bantamweight win.

Ramos, meanwhile, is coming off of a TKO loss to Said Nurmagomedov at UFC Fortaleza in February. Before that loss, the Brazilian was riding a four-fight winning streak with wins over Kyung Ho Kang, Aiemann Zahabi, Michinori Tanaka and Alfred Khashakyan.

The current UFC Minneapolis card now includes: