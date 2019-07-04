Several Huge Names Announced For Friday’s UFC Press Conference

Earlier this week, news arrived that the UFC would host an impromptu press conference on the eve of this weekend’s (Sat., July 6, 2019) UFC 239 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Speculation ran rampant about just what – or who – the press conference would involve. And earlier today (July 4, 2019) the UFC has revealed just that. According to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter on Twitter, the MMA leader released a press junket that chronicled the huge fighters who would be present at the press conference:

“The UFC put out a press release stating that their seasonal press conference will feature Max Holloway, Frankie Edgar, Daniel Cormier, Stipe Miocic, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier. It takes place tomorrow at 5:30 pm et at T-Mobile Arena.”

It takes place tomorrow at 5:30 pm et at T-Mobile Arena.

That’s quite the lineup on paper. Of course, Holloway will meet Edgar in the headlining fight of July 27’s UFC 240 from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Cormier will rematch former champ Stipe Miocic in the main event of August’s UFC 241.

And finally, lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will meet interim titleholder Dustin Poirier in the high-stakes feature bout of September’s UFC 242 from Abu Dhabi. Middleweight champion Robert Whittaker’s awaited unification bout with interim champ Israel Adesanya could possibly be announced as well. It has been rumored for October’s UFC 243 from Melbourne, Australia. “The Last Stylebender” is currently in Las Vegas.

Overall, the UFC has a packed rest-of-year schedule for fans in terms of high-profile pay-per-view cards. Saddle up.