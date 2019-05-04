UFC Ottawa’s Shane Burgos On Fighting Cub Swanson: ‘It’s Pretty Surreal’

Shane Burgos has respect for Cub Swanson, but he knows what must be done if he wants to climb the 145-pound ladder.

Tonight (May 4), Burgos will meet Swanson in a featherweight clash. The bout will be featured on the main card of UFC Ottawa. It’s a big opportunity for the unranked Burgos as Swanson holds the 10th spot in the UFC featherweight rankings.

Burgos Talks Swanson Bout

Ahead of UFC Ottawa, Burgos spoke to MMAFighting.com. While “Hurricane” has admiration for Swanson, he plans to get down to business once the fight begins:

“It’s awesome, and it’s pretty surreal. It’s a great experience and a huge honor to fight somebody who’s so highly touted. Dude’s been around forever. It’s going to be a little bit weird, but as soon as the cage door locks and they say go it’s all out the window. He’s just another man at the end of the day.”

Burgos is coming off a first-round submission win over Kurt Holobaugh. It was a much-needed victory for “Hurricane’s” momentum as he suffered the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts career to Calvin Kattar in the bout prior.

Stick with MMA News for live coverage of UFC Ottawa tonight.