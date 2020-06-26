Shane Burgos Not Happy With UFC Rankings After Huge Drop

Shane Burgos just competed in a “Fight of the Year” contender but you wouldn’t know it judging by his massive drop in the UFC rankings.

Burgos collided with Josh Emmett on June 20. The bout served as the co-main event of UFC on ESPN 11. This was a highly-anticipated featherweight scrap and it delivered. After three rounds of exciting action, Emmett was awarded the unanimous decision victory. It’s a bout that has many calling it a “Fight of the Year” contender.

Shane Burgos Frustrated With UFC Rankings

Despite the effort put forth by Burgos, he took a massive drop in the official UFC featherweight rankings. He went from the 10th spot down to 14 where he is tied with Sodiq Yusuff. Speaking to Mike Heck of MMAFighting, Burgos made it clear that he’s none too pleased with the rankings update.

“Dude, it’s f**kin’ weird,” Burgos told MMA Fighting while appearing on What the Heck. “I lost and I was pissed enough because I felt like I won, but to have that happen on top of that, that was a slap to my f**kin’ face. I lost to the No. 8 ranked guy, a guy that’s been sleeping everybody that he’s been fighting. I went out there and had a f**kin’ Fight of the Year potential kind of fight and then you’re gonna disrespect me like that?”

Burgos went on to say that he can’t simply brush off the rankings. He said he’s been told by others to ignore it but Burgos knows that when it comes down to it, the rankings can have a negative or positive impact on one’s career. He questions how a close loss against the eighth-ranked featherweight warrants such a big drop.

The defeat to Emmett snapped a three-fight winning streak for Burgos. He hadn’t suffered a loss since early 2018. This is just the second defeat in the pro MMA career of Burgos.