UFC 230 Highlights: Shane Burgos Pulls Off Ridiculous Armbar After Being Rocked

Shane Burgos just kicked off UFC 230 with an amazing finish. In the second fight of UFC 230 on the UFC Fight Pass Exclusive prelims, Burgos faced off against Kurt Holobaugh at featherweight. Both men came right out the gate landing heavy leather on one another. However, Holobaugh actually dropped Burgos with a beautiful left hook.

Once on the ground, Holobaugh got a little too excited, as he allowed Burgo to lock in an armbar from the bottom. Holobaugh did his best to try and escape it, however, he was forced to tap out. It was an amazing finish, and a great way to start off the UFC’s return to Madison Square Garden.

Check out the finish here: