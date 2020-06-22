Shane Burgos Speaks On UFC on ESPN 11 Loss To Josh Emmett

Shane Burgos is expressing gratitude following his loss to Josh Emmett.

This past Saturday night (June 20), Burgos and Emmett collided in a “Fight of the Year” contender. The bout went the distance and left the commentary team on edge throughout the fight, which many fans watching at home could relate to. In the end, it was Emmett who scored the unanimous decision victory and his two knockdowns in the final frame certainly helped.

Shane Burgos Talks UFC on ESPN 11 Defeat To Josh Emmett

Burgos took to his Instagram account to issue the following statement on his loss at UFC on ESPN 11.

“Last night didn’t go my way. Even with the devastation of the loss that might have been the most fun I’ve had in a fight. Felt great all week, had a phenomenal camp, i have no excuses. I really wish we could have had two more rounds but is what it is. Thank u all for the love and support and hats off to @joshemmettufc thank u for that unforgettable war.”

The loss snapped Burgos’ three-fight winning streak. He hadn’t suffered a loss since Jan. 2018. This is also just the second defeat in his pro MMA career. While he didn’t get the win when presented a big opportunity to step up in the featherweight rankings, it certainly doesn’t feel like Burgos will be taking a step back with his gutsy effort.

Going into the bout, Burgos was the 10th-ranked UFC 145-pounder while Emmett held the number eight spot. While Burgos obviously won’t be moving ahead of Emmett once the rankings update, it’s likely that at worst he’ll maintain his 10th position after the “Fight of the Year” candidate. Even if he were to move down a spot or two, fight fans won’t soon forget the efforts that Burgos put forth.