Watch: Shaquille O’Neal and Poirier Comfort ‘Mini-Blessed’ After Holloway UFC 236 Loss

Watch as NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal and Dustin Poirier comfort "Mini-Blessed" after his father, Max Holloway, was defeated at UFC 236.

In the main event of UFC 236 this past weekend, Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier threw down in an instant classic. The pair competed for the interim lightweight championship of the world. After five great rounds of fighting, Poirier left the cage with the interim title and a decision victory.

It was an emotional loss for team “Blessed,” especially Holloway’s son, “Mini-Blessed,” who was sitting cageside for the action. UFC cameras caught young Rush Holloway crying after his father’s loss, but NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal was there to comfort him. Also, backstage, Poirier gave “Mini-Blessed” some words of encouragement.

Check it out here:

Now, Holloway will likely return to 145 pounds to defend his title. He certainly has an eager opponent waiting for him when he’s ready. As for Poirier, a lightweight title unification bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov is inevitable at this point. That will likely happen soon after the Russian’s suspension is lifted this summer.

What do you think about Shaq and Poirier comforting “Mini-Blessed” after UFC 236?