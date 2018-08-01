Former NFL Star Shawne Merriman Making Bare Knuckle Boxing Debut

Shawne Merriman is trying his hand at bare knuckle boxing.

In the NFL, Merriman was a fierce linebacker, who spent most of his career playing for the San Diego Chargers. While injuries ultimately led to the end of Merriman’s career, he isn’t afraid to go in a different direction. Merriman has flirted with the idea of diving into mixed martial arts and even professional wrestling, but he is officially testing the waters of bare knuckle boxing.

Shawne Merriman Speaks On Joining WBKFF

Merriman expressed his excitement ahead of the big debut under the World Bare Knuckle Fighting Federation banner in an official statement:

“This is really exciting for me. It’s a real privilege and honor for me to come out and fight. Thank you to everyone at the World Bare Knuckle Fighting Federation for your support. It’s time for Lights Out!”

The WBKFF CEO Tom Stankiewicz chimed in:

“We are thrilled to have Shawne as part of our team. It’s a very exciting time for everyone. Shawne was a proven warrior on the field and we look forward to seeing him in the ring. We feel that Shawne’s signing with WBKFF opens the doors to champions from all sports and shows that he has the guts and courage to step into this gladiator sport. Bare knuckle fighting is the combat sport for the 21st century. We welcome Shawne as part of our family!”

Merriman will compete this fall at the “Rise of the Titans” pay-per-view event. The event will be held inside the Casper Events Center in Casper, Wyoming. WBKFF promises more details will come in the future. Already announced is a bout between two Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veterans in Chris Leben and Phil Baroni. They will be competing for the WBKFF light heavyweight title.

How do you think Shawne Merriman will fare in the world of bare knuckle boxing?