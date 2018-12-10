Shevchenko Would Have ‘No Problem’ Defending UFC Gold Against Eye

Valentina Shevchenko says she’d welcome a title defense against Jessica Eye.

This past Saturday night, Shevchenko took on Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the vacant Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s flyweight title in the co-main event of UFC 231. “Bullet” captured UFC gold for the first time in her professional mixed martial arts career.

Shevchenko vs. Eye On The Horizon?

Eye also fought on the same card as Shevchenko. She earned a split decision win over Katlyn Chookagian. During a recent appearance on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show, Eye said she’s gunning for a title opportunity against Shevchenko (via MMAMania.com):

“I want a title shot, I want it for me, my fans, the true Jessica fans. I feel like I’ve been denied that chance multiple times.”

Shevchenko responded to Eye’s constant push for a title opportunity on Helwani’s show:

“I’m ready to fight anyone. If the UFC want to make this fight, that’s no problem with me.”

After dropping four straight bouts, many were questioning how long “Evil” Eye could keep her spot on the UFC roster. She has since capitalized on the UFC’s decision to open up the women’s 125-pound division. Eye has beaten Kalindra Faria, Jessica-Rose Clark, and Chookagian in her current span.

Many believe Shevchenko will rule the roost at women’s flyweight for years to come. “Bullet” has gone 4-1 in her last five outings. Shevchenko has only lost to Liz Carmouche and Amanda Nunes twice in her professional mixed martial arts career. Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on Shevchenko’s first title defense.

Do you think Jessica Eye is a worthy challenger to Valentina Shevchenko’s title?