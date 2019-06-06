Shevchenko Motivated As Historic Favorite for UFC 238 Defense

When the entire world is so convinced of your impending victory that you are the biggest betting favorite to ever make a first UFC title defense, it’s natural to wonder where this champion would find motivation. An inflated sense of confidence, be it externally derived or otherwise, is thought to have played a role in some of the biggest upsets in combat sports history, including Mike Tyson’s loss to Buster Douglas and Anthony Joshua’s loss to Andy Ruiz Jr. this past weekend. Well, you need not worry about Shevchenko falling prey to the hubris. Her motivation ahead of her UFC 238 title defense against Jessica Eye is alive and kicking (transcript via MMA Junkie):

“My motivation is every time when I step in the octagon, this is my motivation,” Shevchenko told reporters at UFC 238 open workouts. “In general when I step in the octagon, I’m not here to enjoy or have fun. I’m here to win the fight and keep the belt for a long time, as long a time as I can. For me, this is my motivation for martial arts.”

Valentina Shevchenko has always carried herself with an assassin’s composure: just another job, just another body, but with the same laser focus. Whether her opponent is Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Amanda Nunes, or Jessica Eye, “The Bullet” is always ready to slay the next victim:

“I’m ready for everything,” Shevchenko said. “I’m ready for whatever she will bring. She’s telling everyone where she will push in or she will pressure, but it doesn’t matter for me. I’ve faced so many different kinds of opponents.”

As of this writing, Valentina Shevchenko is a -1300 favorite on 5 Dimes Sportsbook, but with Shevchenko, the only numbers that matter is the amount of title defenses she racks up. Jessica Eye is just another casualty to add to The Bullet’s target number.

Do you believe Valentina Shevchenko is too highly favored ahead of her title defense against Jessica Eye at UFC 238?