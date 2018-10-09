Valentina Shevchenko vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk Back On For UFC 231

Joanna Jedrzejczyk will not miss out on her shot at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s flyweight title after all.

Many fans and experts were puzzled when UFC president Dana White revealed that Valentina Shevchenko would go one-on-one with Sijara Eubanks in the main event of UFC 230. Shevchenko vs. Jedrzejczyk was already set for UFC 231 and fans didn’t ask for Shevchenko vs. Eubanks.

Back On Track

The UFC’s long search for a proper UFC 230 main event ended today (Oct. 9). The promotion has booked UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier to defend his title against Derrick Lewis. White also revealed to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that Shevchenko vs. Jedrzejczyk is back on:

I asked Dana White via text if this means he'll move Valentina Shevchenko back to Toronto, against Joanna Jedrzejczyk. He responded "yes." — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 9, 2018

“I asked Dana White via text if this means he’ll move Valentina Shevchenko back to Toronto, against Joanna Jedrzejczyk. He responded ‘yes.'”

UFC 230 will take place on Nov. 3 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Jedrzejczyk couldn’t make the date, so the UFC chose Eubanks as they scrambled for a main event. Now that the UFC has eliminated that issue, Shevchenko and Jedrzejczyk will do battle on Dec. 8 as planned.

UFC 231 will be headlined by a featherweight title bout. Champion Max Holloway will defend his gold against Brian Ortega. The action takes place inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. MMA News will continue to provide details on UFC 231 as it becomes available. Of course when fight night arrives, we’ll be providing live coverage of the event from the prelims to the main card.

Are you glad that this fight is back on?