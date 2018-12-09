UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko Says She Has Unfinished Business With Amanda Nunes

Newly minted Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s flyweight title holder Valentina Shevchenko still thinks about her Sept. 2017 loss to Amanda Nunes.

Shevchenko took on Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the vacant women’s 125-pound gold in the co-main event of UFC 231. Jedrzejczyk was simply outmatched in the striking and grappling game. “Bullet” took a unanimous decision win to capture the gold that so many believed would be hers once the women’s flyweight division was announced.

Valentina Shevchenko Won’t Let Go Of Amanda Nunes Bout

Shevchenko has fought Nunes twice. “The Lioness” won both bouts, but Shevchenko believes she was robbed of the women’s bantamweight gold in their rematch. Speaking to reporters during the UFC 231 post-fight press conference, Shevchenko said she wants another bout against Nunes (via MMAFighting.com):

“My thoughts on it, I will keep this belt [while] she goes all the way to the No. 1 contender, and then I will see what I’m going to do. Because I still have unfinished business with my opponent at bantamweight (UFC champion Amanda Nunes). I know exactly I never lost that fight, and she knows that she was not the winner of that fight. And we’ll see, we’ll see. Just waiting for my sister, when she climbs up to No. 1.”

Shevchenko will have to focus on her 125-pound run first. Nunes is going for the women’s featherweight title at 145 pounds when she goes one-on-one with champion Cris Cyborg at UFC 232 on Dec. 29. Time will tell if Shevchenko ever gets a third crack at “The Lioness.”

Do you think Valentina Shevchenko vs. Amanda Nunes III ever happens?