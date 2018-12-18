UFC Women’s Flyweight Queen Shevchenko Welcomes All Challengers

Valentina Shevchenko is ready to take on all comers.

At UFC 231, Shevchenko went one-on-one with former strawweight ruler Joanna Jedrzejczyk. “Bullet” turned in a one-sided performance over a game Jedrzejczyk. Shevchenko earned the unanimous decision victory to capture the women’s flyweight gold.

Shevchenko Isn’t Worried About Future Opposition

Shevchenko realizes that she has become the hunted now that she’s got gold. During a recent appearance on BJPenn Radio, Shevchenko said she’s more than willing to put her title on the line against anyone in her division:

“You know, I’m ready for anyone and I just want to hold the belt long time. This is why I’m here, and this is the main reason why I wanted to hold [the belt], because now, I don’t have to wait on no one. I don’t have to wait [for] when my opponent accepts the fight. [I don’t have to wonder] ‘will she want to’ or what she’s thinking in her head. So, this is, for me, the most beautiful part. I want to be active, I want to fight, doesn’t matter who, just fight. And this is what I will do in 2019, just fight and perform, as good, as best as I can.”

We’ve already seen Jessica Eye call for a title opportunity next. “Evil” Eye is riding a three-fight winning streak. She’s coming off a split decision victory over Katlyn Chookagian.

Do you think anyone in the UFC women’s flyweight division can pose a threat to Valentina Shevchenko?