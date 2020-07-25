‘Shogun’ Rua Aims For KO Win Over Antonio Rogerio Nogueira At UFC on ESPN 14

Mauricio “Shogun” Rua hopes to get the knockout victory over Antonio Rogerio Nogueira in their third encounter.

In the co-main event of UFC on ESPN 14, Rua and Nogueira will collide one more time. “Shogun” is 2-0 against “Lil’ Nog.” Nogueira has said this will be the final bout of his pro MMA career. While “Shogun” plans to continue fighting after UFC on ESPN 14, he admits he only has a few more bouts left in him.

‘Shogun’ Rua Wants KO Victory Over Antonio Rogerio Nogueira

Speaking to Ag Fight ahead of fight night, Rua said that he wants to go for the knockout to solidify that he’s the better fighter (via Google Translate).

“I accepted this fight because it motivates me, I know he wanted this fight. I know he will want to beat me badly, but so will I. So I think it will be a good fight, as well as the two previous ones, because he likes striking and so do I, so it stays the way the crowd likes it. I hope it will be a fight. Anyone who knows me knows that I always seek the knockout and so does he. It may be that this time a knockout happens and I hope it will be on my side (laughs),” said the former UFC champion.

Rua hasn’t fought since Nov. 2019. “Shogun” had a split draw against Paul Craig in his last outing. Rua will be looking for his first victory since Dec. 2018.

