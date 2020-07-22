Shogun Rua Believes He Only Has A Couple Of Fights Left In His Career

Shogun Rua knows his time as a professional MMA fighter is winding down.

On Saturday night, in the co-main event of UFC Fight Island 3, Rua is having his trilogy bout with Antonio Rogerio Nogueira. Lil Nog has already said he will be retiring after the fight. But, the former UFC light heavyweight champion says he still has two or three more fights left in him.

“Yes, this is my plan,” Rua said at media day (h/t BJPENN.com)

When Rua and Nogueira fight on Saturday night, it will be their trilogy bout. They first met in 2005 in PRIDE where it was Rua who won by unanimous decision. After that, they fought at UFC 190 in 2015 where once again Rua won by decision.

Although Shogun Rua is 2-0 he still knows this is a dangerous fight and is only focused on Saturday night.

“I don’t know my next walk, but my focus is now on Rogerio on Saturday,” he said. “After this, I don’t know. I take it walk for walk, and after my fight, I speak to my manager and I talk about my new walk.”

When he decides to retire from MMA, Rua says he hopes to work for the UFC and be an ambassador. Given his legendary status and everything he did for the UFC and Brazilian MMA, he very well could net that job and be a focal point at all Brazil UFC events in the future.