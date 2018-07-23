Shogun Rua Reacts To Brutal UFC Hamburg Loss To Anthony Smith

Last night (Sun. July 22, 2018) former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua’s dreams of perhaps re-capturing 205-pound gold went up in smoke.

The Brazilian was stopped in the first round by Anthony Smith by way of brutal knockout. Smith will likely climb up the ladder to take on a tougher tier of competition, while Rua is left to reassess what’s next for him at this point in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

The 36-year-old took to Instagram and broke his silence on the UFC Hamburg loss, saying he did his best against Smith, but unfortunately it just wasn’t enough:

“Unfortunately we don’t always get the result we want, and to understand that fact is part of life. Congratulations to Anthony Smith. For so many times I was celebrating at this moment and I can’t take his merits from him.

“I dedicated myself, trained hard, and did all that was within my reach for this fight, but he was better yesterday. Life continues, thank you all for the support.”

What are your thoughts on Rua’s comments regarding his loss at UFC Hamburg? Let us know in the comments!