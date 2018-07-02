Shogun Rua vs. Anthony Smith Reported for UFC Hamburg

It did not take long for Mauricio “Shogun” Rua to find a new opponent after Volkan Oezdemir was pulled from their July 22nd Hamburg bout to instead face Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 227, as Rua will now be facing none other than Anthony “Lionheart” Smith at the Hamburg event. Ariel Helwani broke the news via Twitter:

According to multiple sources, both Shogun Rua and Anthony Smith have verbally agreed to fight on 7/22 in Hamburg. Not signed yet. This comes after Shogun’s original opponent Volkan Oezdemir was moved to 8/4 to fight Alex Gustafsson, which was first reported by @bokamotoESPN. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 3, 2018

Don’t look now, but the former light heavyweight champion is on a three-fight win streak, with his last three wins coming over Antonio Rogerio Nogueira, a very controversial split-decision victory over Corey Anderson, and a TKO win over Gian Villante. His opponent, Anthony Smith, is six years the junior of Rua, and is looking to put down another legend after stopping Rashad Evans in the first round of what would be Evans’s last bout. Smith has won four of his last five bouts, with all four victories coming by KO/TKO.

Shogun Rua was last knocked out in November 2014 against Ovince Saint Preux. Since then, he has only fought once a year, which has kept the veteran fresh enough to win each of these annual bouts and will be looking to continue this trend against a very dangerous and hungry Anthony Smith.

With the addition of this light heavyweight bout, here is the current lineup for UFC Hamburg:

Glover Teixeira vs. Ilir Latifi

Marcin Tybura vs. Stefan Struve

Vitor Miranda vs. Abu Azaitar

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Marc Diakiese

Danny Roberts vs. Al Jouban

Nick Hein vs. Damir Hadzovic

Emil Meek vs. Bartosz Fabinski

Justin Ledet vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Damian Stasiak vs. Pingyuan Liu

Jeremy Kimball vs. Darko Stosic

Who’s your pick? Shogun Rua or Anthony Smith?